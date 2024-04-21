Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Purchased by Cooke & Bieler LP

Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 734,965 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,308 shares during the period. Teleflex accounts for 1.6% of Cooke & Bieler LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Cooke & Bieler LP owned about 1.56% of Teleflex worth $183,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Teleflex by 332.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teleflex during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Teleflex by 418.5% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Teleflex by 305.6% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 146 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Teleflex by 227.1% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 7,401 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,665,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Price Performance

Shares of TFX stock opened at $206.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $177.63 and a twelve month high of $276.43.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.01 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 18.06%.

Teleflex Profile

(Free Report)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.