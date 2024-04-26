Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Shares Acquired by RWA Wealth Partners LLC

RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in H. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 3rd quarter valued at $157,000. HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.88.

Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $151.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.60. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1 year low of $96.77 and a 1 year high of $161.50. The company has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 1.49.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.26. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.41%.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, major shareholder F.L.P. Trust #14 sold 1,283,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.96, for a total value of $200,096,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Hyatt Hotels news, major shareholder F.L.P. Trust #14 sold 1,283,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.96, for a total value of $200,096,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Traubert Foundation Pritzker sold 704,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total transaction of $111,247,055.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,077,803 shares of company stock valued at $325,526,849. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

