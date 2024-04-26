Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Pearson (LON:PSON)

Pearson (LON:PSON – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Friday, Digital Look reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 975 ($12.04) to GBX 965 ($11.92) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 1,200 ($14.82) to GBX 1,220 ($15.07) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Shares of LON:PSON opened at GBX 980.20 ($12.11) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,002.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 968.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.19, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Pearson has a one year low of GBX 749.40 ($9.26) and a one year high of GBX 1,046.50 ($12.93). The company has a market cap of £6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,844.80, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.31.

In related news, insider Graeme Pitkethly acquired 210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,037 ($12.81) per share, with a total value of £2,177.70 ($2,689.85). 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Workforce Skills, and Higher Education.

