Brokers Set Expectations for Lennox International Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:LII)

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lennox International in a report released on Wednesday, April 24th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the construction company will earn $6.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $6.51. The consensus estimate for Lennox International’s current full-year earnings is $19.77 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Lennox International’s Q3 2024 earnings at $6.02 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $4.26 EPS.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.30. Lennox International had a return on equity of 303.36% and a net margin of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Lennox International from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on Lennox International from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Lennox International from $545.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Lennox International from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lennox International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $482.31.

Lennox International Stock Performance

Shares of LII stock opened at $477.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $472.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $435.93. Lennox International has a fifty-two week low of $264.88 and a fifty-two week high of $501.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Lennox International by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lennox International by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Tobam boosted its position in Lennox International by 1,640.0% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 87 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lennox International in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Lennox International in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 67.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lennox International

In other news, EVP Joseph William Reitmeier sold 1,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.48, for a total value of $909,956.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,566,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Joseph William Reitmeier sold 1,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.48, for a total transaction of $909,956.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,566,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gary S. Bedard sold 1,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.59, for a total value of $875,667.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,692,019.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lennox International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is presently 25.49%.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

