Essex Property Trust (ESS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect Essex Property Trust to post earnings of $3.74 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Essex Property Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

ESS opened at $246.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.80. Essex Property Trust has a twelve month low of $203.85 and a twelve month high of $252.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $238.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.90.

Essex Property Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $2.45 dividend. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 155.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on ESS. StockNews.com cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Raymond James raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.37.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

