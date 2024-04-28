Essex Property Trust (ESS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect Essex Property Trust to post earnings of $3.74 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Essex Property Trust Stock Down 0.1 %
ESS opened at $246.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.80. Essex Property Trust has a twelve month low of $203.85 and a twelve month high of $252.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $238.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.90.
Essex Property Trust Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $2.45 dividend. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 155.31%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Essex Property Trust
Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.
