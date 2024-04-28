GAMMA Investing LLC Makes New $149,000 Investment in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Affirm by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,737,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,537,000 after buying an additional 213,421 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Affirm during the 3rd quarter worth $4,417,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Affirm by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 395,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,421,000 after purchasing an additional 174,807 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Affirm during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,701,000. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Affirm in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,875,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $33.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 3.57. The company has a current ratio of 11.49, a quick ratio of 11.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.11. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $52.48.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $591.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.92 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 25.10% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. Equities analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Keith Rabois sold 9,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total value of $319,001.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,701,403.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AFRM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Affirm from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Affirm from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Stephens raised their target price on Affirm from $6.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Affirm from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Affirm from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.86.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

