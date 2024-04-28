GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases New Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Cardinal Health by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $515,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Cardinal Health by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Cardinal Health by 118.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,516,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,816,000 after purchasing an additional 823,520 shares during the period. Finally, Significant Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of CAH stock opened at $103.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.63, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.68. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.56 and a 52 week high of $116.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.76.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $57.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.02 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 57.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 78.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CAH shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.07.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

