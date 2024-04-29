Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH) Short Interest Update

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,300 shares, a growth of 65.1% from the March 31st total of 45,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 106,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Cyclo Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CYTH opened at $1.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $36.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of -0.15. Cyclo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $2.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.46.

Get Cyclo Therapeutics alerts:

Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cyclo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 4,506.97% and a negative net margin of 1,864.03%. The company had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cyclo Therapeutics stock. Founders Fund V Management LLC bought a new position in Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CYTH Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 480,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000. Cyclo Therapeutics comprises 80.8% of Founders Fund V Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Founders Fund V Management LLC owned approximately 2.11% of Cyclo Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets began coverage on Cyclo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.60 target price on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cyclo Therapeutics

About Cyclo Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo (hydroxypropyl beta cyclodextrin), an orphan drug, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease; and in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.