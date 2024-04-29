Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $434,000 Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Valmark Advisers Inc. reduced its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 858 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Spinnaker Trust acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 117,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,076,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Finally, Sandhill Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,182,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,184,000 after purchasing an additional 137,729 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE USB opened at $41.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $64.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $45.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.34 and a 200-day moving average of $40.21.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 64.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $1,152,904.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,255,515.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $1,152,904.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at $6,255,515.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $895,005.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 164,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,837,573.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on USB. UBS Group decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.14.

View Our Latest Analysis on USB

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.