Weave Communications (WEAV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect Weave Communications to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Weave Communications has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $45.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.24 million. Weave Communications had a negative net margin of 18.20% and a negative return on equity of 31.93%. On average, analysts expect Weave Communications to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Weave Communications Trading Up 3.8 %
NYSE WEAV opened at $11.33 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.71. Weave Communications has a twelve month low of $4.04 and a twelve month high of $13.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Weave Communications
Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.
