Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:AXTLF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:AXTLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,300 shares, a drop of 11.4% from the March 31st total of 57,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Axtel Price Performance

Shares of Axtel stock opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. Axtel has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01.

Get Axtel alerts:

Axtel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

AXTEL SAB de CV engages in the provision of public telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Business Operation and Government. The Business Operation segment offers communication services and value-added services, such as information, data and internet technologies for both local and international businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for Axtel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axtel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.