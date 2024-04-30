Contrasting Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) and Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG)

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Free Report) and Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Passage Bio and Scholar Rock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Passage Bio N/A -73.12% -56.17% Scholar Rock N/A -80.48% -57.10%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Passage Bio and Scholar Rock’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Passage Bio N/A N/A -$102.06 million ($1.86) -0.70 Scholar Rock $33.19 million 34.93 -$165.79 million ($1.99) -7.48

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Passage Bio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Scholar Rock. Scholar Rock is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Passage Bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

53.5% of Passage Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.1% of Scholar Rock shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.4% of Passage Bio shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.2% of Scholar Rock shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Passage Bio has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Scholar Rock has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Passage Bio and Scholar Rock, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Passage Bio 0 0 3 0 3.00 Scholar Rock 0 0 5 1 3.17

Passage Bio currently has a consensus target price of $9.33, indicating a potential upside of 617.95%. Scholar Rock has a consensus target price of $25.17, indicating a potential upside of 69.02%. Given Passage Bio’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Passage Bio is more favorable than Scholar Rock.

Summary

Passage Bio beats Scholar Rock on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Passage Bio

Passage Bio, Inc., a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, a functional GLB1 gene encoding ß-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD caused by progranulin deficiency; and PBKR03, a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease. The company develops PBML04 for the treatment of metachromatic leukodystrophy; PBAL05 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and other program for huntington's disease. It has a strategic research collaboration with the Trustees of the University of Pennsylvania's Gene Therapy Program; and collaboration agreement, and a development services and clinical supply agreement with Catalent Maryland, Inc. Passage Bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies. It is developing a pipeline of product candidates to deliver novel therapies to treat a range of serious diseases, including neuromuscular disorders, cardiometabolic disorders, cancer, fibrosis, and iron-restricted anemia. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

