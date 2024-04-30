Henry Schein (HSIC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Henry Schein to post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter. Henry Schein has set its FY 2024 guidance at 5.000-5.160 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $5.00 to $5.16 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.03%. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect Henry Schein to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $73.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.41. Henry Schein has a twelve month low of $60.01 and a twelve month high of $82.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HSIC. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet raised Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Henry Schein from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Henry Schein in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.09.

In related news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,430 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total value of $477,620.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,430,462.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 2,907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $216,193.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 209,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,585,125.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,430 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total value of $477,620.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,430,462.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

