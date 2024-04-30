Henry Schein (HSIC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Henry Schein to post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter. Henry Schein has set its FY 2024 guidance at 5.000-5.160 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $5.00 to $5.16 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.03%. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect Henry Schein to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Henry Schein Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $73.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.41. Henry Schein has a twelve month low of $60.01 and a twelve month high of $82.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HSIC
Insider Activity at Henry Schein
In related news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,430 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total value of $477,620.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,430,462.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 2,907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $216,193.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 209,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,585,125.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,430 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total value of $477,620.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,430,462.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Henry Schein
Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Henry Schein
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- The 3 Hottest Insiders Buys This Month
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- What Bulls and Bears May Be Getting Wrong about SOFI Stock
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Microsoft Analysis: Trends, Predictions & Investment Insight
Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.