iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,121 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.49% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $19,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 31,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 143,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. West Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock opened at $97.88 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12 month low of $76.24 and a 12 month high of $101.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.89.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

