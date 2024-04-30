Novanta (NOVT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Novanta had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $211.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Novanta to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ NOVT opened at $160.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.78. Novanta has a 12-month low of $111.20 and a 12-month high of $187.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.83 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

In other Novanta news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 1,500 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total value of $234,615.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,028,684.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Novanta news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total value of $234,615.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,028,684.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,226,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock worth $1,846,160 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides precision medicine and manufacturing, medical solutions, and robotics and automation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Precision Medicine and Manufacturing, Medical Solutions, and Robotics and Automation.

