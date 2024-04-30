Novanta (NOVT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Novanta had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $211.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Novanta to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Novanta Stock Performance
NASDAQ NOVT opened at $160.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.78. Novanta has a 12-month low of $111.20 and a 12-month high of $187.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.83 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
Novanta Company Profile
Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides precision medicine and manufacturing, medical solutions, and robotics and automation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Precision Medicine and Manufacturing, Medical Solutions, and Robotics and Automation.
