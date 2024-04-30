Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Holdings Decreased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 9.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,832,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,851 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,299,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,567,000 after buying an additional 1,767,173 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 11,330,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,714 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 1.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,304,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,423,000 after acquiring an additional 96,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 10.2% during the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,071,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,623,000 after acquiring an additional 283,559 shares in the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PARA has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.79.

Paramount Global Price Performance

Shares of Paramount Global stock opened at $12.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.88. Paramount Global has a fifty-two week low of $10.12 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of -12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.77.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -19.61%.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

