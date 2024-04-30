Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,430,000 shares, a growth of 28.9% from the March 31st total of 8,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CATX. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective (up previously from $1.20) on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 1st. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Perspective Therapeutics from $1.20 to $1.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.
View Our Latest Analysis on Perspective Therapeutics
Insider Transactions at Perspective Therapeutics
Institutional Trading of Perspective Therapeutics
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATX. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Perspective Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $731,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Perspective Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 625,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 54.66% of the company’s stock.
Perspective Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CATX opened at 1.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $962.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.40 and a beta of 1.56. Perspective Therapeutics has a 1-year low of 0.21 and a 1-year high of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
About Perspective Therapeutics
Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Perspective Therapeutics
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- The 3 Hottest Insiders Buys This Month
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- What Bulls and Bears May Be Getting Wrong about SOFI Stock
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Microsoft Analysis: Trends, Predictions & Investment Insight
Receive News & Ratings for Perspective Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perspective Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.