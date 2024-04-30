Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,430,000 shares, a growth of 28.9% from the March 31st total of 8,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CATX. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective (up previously from $1.20) on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 1st. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Perspective Therapeutics from $1.20 to $1.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

In related news, major shareholder Lantheus Alpha Therapy, Llc acquired 60,431,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of 0.95 per share, with a total value of 57,409,487.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 116,773,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 110,934,724.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATX. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Perspective Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $731,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Perspective Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 625,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 54.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CATX opened at 1.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $962.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.40 and a beta of 1.56. Perspective Therapeutics has a 1-year low of 0.21 and a 1-year high of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

