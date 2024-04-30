Shake Shack (SHAK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $286.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.45 million. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Shake Shack to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shake Shack Stock Performance

Shares of SHAK opened at $105.80 on Tuesday. Shake Shack has a 52-week low of $52.64 and a 52-week high of $110.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SHAK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Shake Shack from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Shake Shack from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Shake Shack from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Shake Shack news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total transaction of $2,857,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 550,437 shares in the company, valued at $52,429,124.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 304 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.05, for a total value of $32,847.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,058 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $438,466.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,760 shares of company stock worth $10,190,420 in the last 90 days. 10.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

