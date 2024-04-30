Shake Shack (SHAK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $286.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.45 million. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Shake Shack to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shake Shack Stock Performance
Shares of SHAK opened at $105.80 on Tuesday. Shake Shack has a 52-week low of $52.64 and a 52-week high of $110.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.80.
In other Shake Shack news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total transaction of $2,857,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 550,437 shares in the company, valued at $52,429,124.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Shake Shack news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 30,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total value of $2,857,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 550,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,429,124.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.05, for a total value of $32,847.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,466.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,760 shares of company stock worth $10,190,420 in the last 90 days. 10.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shake Shack Company Profile
Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
