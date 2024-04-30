Short Interest in ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Increases By 29.5%

ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 29.5% from the March 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
BANX opened at $18.35 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.07. ArrowMark Financial has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $19.50.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from ArrowMark Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.81%.
ArrowMark Financial Corp. is a closed-end balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ArrowMark Asset Management, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global region. For its equity portion, the fund invests in stocks of companies operating across financials, banks sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization.
