Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) by 30.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 726 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Southwest Gas by 56.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 520.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Gas during the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup upped their price target on Southwest Gas from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Southwest Gas Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of SWX opened at $74.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.79 and a 1-year high of $76.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.49.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 7.28%. Analysts expect that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Gas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.98%.

Southwest Gas Profile

(Free Report)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.