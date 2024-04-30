Truist Financial Corp Boosts Stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 305,459 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,045 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Shell were worth $20,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Shell by 150.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,743 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 6,455 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Shell by 8.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 333,583 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,476,000 after buying an additional 26,960 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shell by 2.8% in the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 6,179 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the third quarter valued at $213,000. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHEL stock opened at $73.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $55.78 and a 52-week high of $73.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.62.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.59 billion. Shell had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 14.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.662 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.59%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

