Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $295,000 Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 333.3% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth about $32,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $178.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $170.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.81. The stock has a market cap of $162.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.48 and a 52-week high of $188.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.91.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.12%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total value of $18,582,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,160,096.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total value of $18,582,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,160,096.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 228,529 shares of company stock worth $40,502,458 over the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $137.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.74.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

