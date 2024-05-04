Shell plc (SHEL) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 16th

Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.688 per share by the energy company on Monday, June 24th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66.
Shell has a payout ratio of 33.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Shell to earn $8.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.75 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.3%.
Shell Stock Performance
NYSE:SHEL opened at $72.38 on Friday. Shell has a 1-year low of $55.78 and a 1-year high of $73.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.43 and a 200 day moving average of $66.05. The company has a market capitalization of $232.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.59.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. TD Securities raised their target price on Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Shell from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SHEL
Shell Company Profile
Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Shell
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.