TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Director James R. Tobin Sells 15,040 Shares

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) Director James R. Tobin sold 15,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total transaction of $1,600,707.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 205,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,836,349.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
TransMedics Group Price Performance
TMDX stock opened at $127.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -376.44 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 8.49 and a current ratio of 9.30. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.42 and a 1 year high of $129.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.85.
TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $96.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.78 million. TransMedics Group had a positive return on equity of 8.29% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. TransMedics Group’s quarterly revenue was up 132.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransMedics Group
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on TransMedics Group from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on TransMedics Group from $105.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on TransMedics Group from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransMedics Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.
View Our Latest Analysis on TMDX
About TransMedics Group
TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than TransMedics Group
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.