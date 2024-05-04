TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Director James R. Tobin Sells 15,040 Shares

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) Director James R. Tobin sold 15,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total transaction of $1,600,707.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 205,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,836,349.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

TMDX stock opened at $127.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -376.44 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 8.49 and a current ratio of 9.30. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.42 and a 1 year high of $129.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.85.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $96.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.78 million. TransMedics Group had a positive return on equity of 8.29% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. TransMedics Group’s quarterly revenue was up 132.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cutler Group LLC CA increased its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 600.0% in the third quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the third quarter worth $60,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in TransMedics Group by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on TransMedics Group from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on TransMedics Group from $105.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on TransMedics Group from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransMedics Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

