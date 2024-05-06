Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.6% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. 46.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $121.24 on Monday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.66 and a fifty-two week high of $123.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.56 and a 200 day moving average of $115.39. The company has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.68.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.9976 per share. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

