Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Shares Sold by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 74.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,594 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XLG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1,004.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 184,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,259,000 after buying an additional 167,623 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 844.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 183,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,236,000 after purchasing an additional 164,193 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1,116.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 398,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,533,000 after purchasing an additional 365,742 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1,107.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 488,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,579,000 after purchasing an additional 447,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $722,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Price Performance

Shares of XLG opened at $41.63 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $31.07 and a 1-year high of $42.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.84.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

