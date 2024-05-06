Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1,232.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,077 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,868 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $3,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GM. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at $273,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in General Motors by 44.6% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,347 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 4,116 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,018,619 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $31,964,000 after purchasing an additional 54,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,547 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $528,706.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,567 shares in the company, valued at $3,348,562.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $608,055.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,948,078.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $528,706.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,348,562.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,248 shares of company stock valued at $3,614,078. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Motors Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:GM opened at $44.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.89. The company has a market capitalization of $51.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.49. General Motors has a 1-year low of $26.30 and a 1-year high of $46.17.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.60. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $43.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on GM. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on General Motors from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on General Motors from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.65.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

