Southwest Gas (SWX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Southwest Gas to post earnings of $1.70 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 7.28%. On average, analysts expect Southwest Gas to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

Southwest Gas Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:SWX opened at $75.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.95. Southwest Gas has a 1-year low of $53.79 and a 1-year high of $76.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Southwest Gas Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is currently 116.98%.

Separately, Citigroup upped their target price on Southwest Gas from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Southwest Gas

About Southwest Gas

(Get Free Report)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.