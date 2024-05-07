Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 35,590 Shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) by 359.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,590 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Buckle worth $2,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Buckle by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 34,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in Buckle by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 22,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Buckle by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Buckle by 1.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Buckle by 113.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th.

BKE opened at $38.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.07. The Buckle, Inc. has a one year low of $30.18 and a one year high of $48.15.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.15. Buckle had a return on equity of 50.88% and a net margin of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $382.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Buckle’s payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

