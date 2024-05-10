Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a positive return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $150.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock opened at $27.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $766.05 million, a P/E ratio of -43.00 and a beta of 2.36. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $19.38 and a 12 month high of $35.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AOSL. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, EVP Bing Xue sold 14,292 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $325,428.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 131,291 shares in the company, valued at $2,989,496.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, EVP Bing Xue sold 14,292 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $325,428.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 131,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,989,496.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Yifan Liang sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $466,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,836,729.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,649 shares of company stock worth $920,392 in the last three months. 17.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

Further Reading

