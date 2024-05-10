Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Sold by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC lessened its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 18.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,948,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $892,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,201 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the third quarter valued at about $98,382,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the third quarter worth about $73,840,000. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the third quarter worth about $54,355,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,351,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,320,000 after acquiring an additional 423,538 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on APO. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.62.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In related news, insider Leon D. Black sold 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total value of $49,819,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,604,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,716,774,418.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider James C. Zelter sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total value of $16,374,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,454,588 shares in the company, valued at $158,782,826.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Leon D. Black sold 450,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total value of $49,819,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,604,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,716,774,418.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,426,000 shares of company stock valued at $158,226,960 in the last 90 days. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apollo Global Management Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $112.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.72. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.98 and a 12-month high of $117.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $63.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.61.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $795.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.27 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 16.27%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.463 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.49%.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

