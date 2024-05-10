First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.00 on June 7th

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.004 per share by the mining company on Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th.

First Majestic Silver has a payout ratio of 14.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Majestic Silver to earn $0.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.0%.

First Majestic Silver stock opened at $7.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.59 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.57. First Majestic Silver has a 1 year low of $4.17 and a 1 year high of $8.44.

First Majestic Silver ( NYSE:AG Get Free Report ) (TSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 23.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $136.95 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AG has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of First Majestic Silver to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

