First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.00 on June 7th

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.004 per share by the mining company on Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th.
First Majestic Silver has a payout ratio of 14.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Majestic Silver to earn $0.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.0%.
First Majestic Silver Price Performance
First Majestic Silver stock opened at $7.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.59 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.57. First Majestic Silver has a 1 year low of $4.17 and a 1 year high of $8.44.
Analyst Ratings Changes
AG has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of First Majestic Silver to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on First Majestic Silver
About First Majestic Silver
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Majestic Silver
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Will the Biotech Sector Shift From Lagger to Leader?
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Robinhood Soars: Dissecting a Record-Breaking Q1 2024
- What is a Dividend King?
- Plug Power is Building the Future of Hydrogen Despite Headwinds
Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.