First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 on June 7th

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AG) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share by the mining company on Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th.

Shares of TSE:FR opened at C$10.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$8.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.89. First Majestic Silver has a 12-month low of C$5.67 and a 12-month high of C$11.58.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The mining company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.01. First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 23.55%. The firm had revenue of C$186.46 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will post 0.013104 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FR. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Cormark decreased their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

