Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) PT Raised to $155.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $149.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.57 and its 200 day moving average is $132.48. Grand Canyon Education has a 12-month low of $99.65 and a 12-month high of $156.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.60.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 31.75%. The firm had revenue of $274.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Dilek Marsh sold 1,500 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total value of $198,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 25,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,405,656.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grand Canyon Education

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOPE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,529,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 410,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,244,000 after buying an additional 176,797 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 105.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 333,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,973,000 after buying an additional 170,956 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 824.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 173,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,928,000 after acquiring an additional 154,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 871,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,904,000 after acquiring an additional 92,445 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Grand Canyon Education

(Get Free Report)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.