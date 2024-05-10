Information Services Group, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, Sidoti Csr Forecasts (NASDAQ:III)

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Free Report) – Research analysts at Sidoti Csr cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Information Services Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 6th. Sidoti Csr analyst M. Riddick now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Information Services Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.24 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Information Services Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on III. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Information Services Group in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th.

Information Services Group Trading Down 0.9 %

III stock opened at $3.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $159.51 million, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. Information Services Group has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $5.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.83 and a 200-day moving average of $4.22.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). Information Services Group had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $66.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.16 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Information Services Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of III. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Information Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Summit Global Investments grew its stake in Information Services Group by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 22,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 93.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 26,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 12,761 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Information Services Group during the third quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 58.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 42,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 15,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Information Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

About Information Services Group

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

