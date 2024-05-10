National Bank of Canada FI Purchases 3,104 Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,104 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $7,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tobam bought a new position in Colliers International Group in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Colliers International Group by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Colliers International Group by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Colliers International Group Price Performance

NASDAQ CIGI opened at $112.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.95 and a beta of 1.50. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.38 and a 12 month high of $131.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Colliers International Group ( NASDAQ:CIGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 26.28%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on CIGI. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Colliers International Group from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Colliers International Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.57.

View Our Latest Report on Colliers International Group

About Colliers International Group

(Free Report)

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.