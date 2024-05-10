National Bank of Canada FI Sells 12,522,030 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 98.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,522,030 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. TCG Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $511,000. First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 17,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 84,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 20,881 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Power Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $42.41 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $36.38 and a one year high of $42.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.96 and a 200 day moving average of $39.75.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

