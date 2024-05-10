Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%.

Newell Brands has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 21.8% per year over the last three years.

Newell Brands Price Performance

Shares of NWL opened at $8.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.78. Newell Brands has a 1-year low of $6.49 and a 1-year high of $11.61. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.43, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a positive return on equity of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Newell Brands will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NWL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Newell Brands from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $8.50 to $7.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Newell Brands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Newell Brands from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.61.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

