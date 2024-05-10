Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%.
Newell Brands has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 21.8% per year over the last three years.
Newell Brands Price Performance
Shares of NWL opened at $8.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.78. Newell Brands has a 1-year low of $6.49 and a 1-year high of $11.61. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.43, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.95.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
NWL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Newell Brands from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $8.50 to $7.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Newell Brands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Newell Brands from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.61.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NWL
About Newell Brands
Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Newell Brands
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Will the Biotech Sector Shift From Lagger to Leader?
- Trading Halts Explained
- Robinhood Soars: Dissecting a Record-Breaking Q1 2024
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Plug Power is Building the Future of Hydrogen Despite Headwinds
Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.