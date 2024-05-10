O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $11.55 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:ORLY)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for O’Reilly Automotive in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $11.55 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $11.37. The consensus estimate for O’Reilly Automotive’s current full-year earnings is $41.92 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s FY2024 earnings at $41.69 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $11.67 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $50.69 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ORLY. StockNews.com downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,234.00 to $1,212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,220.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,110.07.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of ORLY opened at $1,030.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,090.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,021.38. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1-year low of $860.10 and a 1-year high of $1,169.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.90.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 145.86%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.28 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,750.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 37 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 325.0% during the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 34 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total value of $6,122,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,039.28, for a total transaction of $279,566.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,316. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total value of $6,122,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716 shares in the company, valued at $726,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $33,391,813 in the last three months. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

