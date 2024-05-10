Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) Issued By Capital One Financial

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Free Report) – Analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 6th. Capital One Financial analyst T. Chiang now expects that the company will earn ($0.32) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.39). Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.73) per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.62) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.03) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.63) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.44) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $3.36 EPS.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $14.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 million. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 153.84% and a negative return on equity of 61.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.14.

Shares of NASDAQ EYPT opened at $12.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $659.90 million, a PE ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 1.70. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.67 and a twelve month high of $30.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.10.

In related news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp bought 850,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.86 per share, for a total transaction of $10,081,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,325,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,734,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery.

