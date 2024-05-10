Shore Capital Reiterates “Hold” Rating for J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW)

J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of J D Wetherspoon from GBX 900 ($11.31) to GBX 925 ($11.62) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 925 ($11.62) price target on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

JDW opened at GBX 770.50 ($9.68) on Wednesday. J D Wetherspoon has a one year low of GBX 587 ($7.37) and a one year high of GBX 862.50 ($10.84). The company has a market cap of £952.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,407.81, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 749.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 758.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 317.46, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.34.

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

