STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) PT Raised to $40.00

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential downside of 6.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Monday, April 1st. William Blair upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on STAAR Surgical from $32.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.13.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ STAA opened at $42.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.92. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.67 and a beta of 0.80. STAAR Surgical has a 12-month low of $26.66 and a 12-month high of $68.27.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $77.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.34 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at STAAR Surgical

In related news, Director Aimee S. Weisner bought 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.11 per share, for a total transaction of $66,692.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,027.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of STAAR Surgical

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the third quarter worth $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 313.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 415.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 82,466.7% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,477 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

About STAAR Surgical

(Get Free Report)

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.