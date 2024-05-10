TerraVest Industries Inc. (TVK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on July 10th

TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

TSE:TVK opened at C$80.12 on Friday. TerraVest Industries has a 52-week low of C$26.41 and a 52-week high of C$82.93. The firm has a market cap of C$1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$65.07 and its 200 day moving average price is C$50.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.19.

TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.94 EPS for the quarter. TerraVest Industries had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The business had revenue of C$228.09 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TerraVest Industries will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Marilyn Boucher purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$55.00 per share, with a total value of C$55,000.00. In other TerraVest Industries news, Director Blair Cook sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.50, for a total transaction of C$298,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Marilyn Boucher purchased 1,000 shares of TerraVest Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$55.00 per share, with a total value of C$55,000.00. Company insiders own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

TerraVest Industries Inc manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, transportation, and other markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Heating and Cooling Products (HVAC Equipment); Compressed Gas Storage and Distribution Equipment (Compressed Gas Equipment); Energy Processing Equipment (Processing Equipment); and Service.

