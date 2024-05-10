TerraVest Industries Inc. (TVK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on July 10th

TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.
TerraVest Industries Price Performance
TSE:TVK opened at C$80.12 on Friday. TerraVest Industries has a 52-week low of C$26.41 and a 52-week high of C$82.93. The firm has a market cap of C$1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$65.07 and its 200 day moving average price is C$50.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.19.
TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.94 EPS for the quarter. TerraVest Industries had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The business had revenue of C$228.09 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TerraVest Industries will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling at TerraVest Industries
About TerraVest Industries
TerraVest Industries Inc manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, transportation, and other markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Heating and Cooling Products (HVAC Equipment); Compressed Gas Storage and Distribution Equipment (Compressed Gas Equipment); Energy Processing Equipment (Processing Equipment); and Service.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than TerraVest Industries
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Will the Biotech Sector Shift From Lagger to Leader?
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Robinhood Soars: Dissecting a Record-Breaking Q1 2024
- About the Markup Calculator
- Plug Power is Building the Future of Hydrogen Despite Headwinds
Receive News & Ratings for TerraVest Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TerraVest Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.