Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (VSDA) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 9th

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.0198 per share on Monday, May 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th.

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF stock opened at $49.45 on Friday. Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 12-month low of $41.26 and a 12-month high of $50.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.97 million, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.13.

The VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (VSDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Victory Dividend Accelerator index. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying US large- and mid-cap stocks with a high likelihood of future dividend growth. VSDA was launched on Apr 18, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

