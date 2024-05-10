VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF Plans Dividend of $0.19 (NASDAQ:UIVM)

VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UIVM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.1874 per share on Monday, May 13th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th.

VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ UIVM opened at $48.84 on Friday. VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $40.34 and a 52 week high of $49.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.33 million, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.83.

VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF Company Profile

The VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF (UIVM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multi-factor-selected, volatility-weighted index of stocks from developed economies outside of the United States. UIVM was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

