VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF Plans Dividend of $0.19 (NASDAQ:UIVM)

Posted by on May 10th, 2024

VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UIVMGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.1874 per share on Monday, May 13th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th.

VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ UIVM opened at $48.84 on Friday. VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $40.34 and a 52 week high of $49.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.33 million, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.83.

VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF (UIVM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multi-factor-selected, volatility-weighted index of stocks from developed economies outside of the United States. UIVM was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UIVM)

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.