VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (QQQN) to Issue Dividend of $0.01 on May 13th

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.009 per share on Monday, May 13th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th.

QQQN opened at $28.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.82 million, a P/E ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 1.09. VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF has a one year low of $22.50 and a one year high of $29.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.02.

The VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (QQQN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Q-50 index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted, narrow index of 50 non-financial stocks that are next-eligible for inclusion in the NASDAQ-100 Index. QQQN was launched on Sep 10, 2020 and is managed by VictoryShares.

