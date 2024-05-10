VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (QQQN) to Issue Dividend of $0.01 on May 13th

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.009 per share on Monday, May 13th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th.
VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF Price Performance
QQQN opened at $28.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.82 million, a P/E ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 1.09. VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF has a one year low of $22.50 and a one year high of $29.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.02.
VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Will the Biotech Sector Shift From Lagger to Leader?
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Robinhood Soars: Dissecting a Record-Breaking Q1 2024
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Plug Power is Building the Future of Hydrogen Despite Headwinds
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.