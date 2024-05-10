VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) to Issue Dividend of $0.20 on May 13th

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.1974 per share on Monday, May 13th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th.
VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of USTB stock opened at $49.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.44. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.37 and a one year high of $49.96.
About VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF
