Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Invests $426,000 in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned 0.49% of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
Separately, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares in the last quarter.
QQQN stock opened at $28.31 on Friday. VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.50 and a fifty-two week high of $29.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.02. The stock has a market cap of $19.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 1.09.
The VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (QQQN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Q-50 index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted, narrow index of 50 non-financial stocks that are next-eligible for inclusion in the NASDAQ-100 Index. QQQN was launched on Sep 10, 2020 and is managed by VictoryShares.
