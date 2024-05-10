Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Raises Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 264.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the third quarter worth $190,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

FPE stock opened at $17.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.22 and a 200-day moving average of $16.83. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $15.46 and a one year high of $17.45.

About First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

