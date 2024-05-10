Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Takes Position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned approximately 0.32% of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BINC. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $238,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BINC opened at $52.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.77. BlackRock Flexible Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.54 and a fifty-two week high of $52.62.

The BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed approach to multisector fixed-income exposure globally. It may hold debt and income-producing securities, of any credit quality or maturity, with the objective of maximizing long-term income and capital appreciation.

